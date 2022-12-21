Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
QUMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Performance
Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.65.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
