Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

