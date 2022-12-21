RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.10

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $9.28. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 133,534 shares traded.

RADCOM Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

