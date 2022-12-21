Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

