Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,898.27

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,898.27 ($23.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($25.15). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($24.54), with a volume of 19,368 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 2,100 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.71).

The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,942.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,967.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,898.27.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

