RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.71.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
RBC Bearings stock opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.19.
Insider Activity at RBC Bearings
In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
