RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.19. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

