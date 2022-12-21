RDA Financial Network Has $5.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

