Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.10) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.