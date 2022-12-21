Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.53 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.