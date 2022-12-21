Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.53 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

