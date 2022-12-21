Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.