Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

ROST stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

