Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.92. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 25,689 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

