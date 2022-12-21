Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Argus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $402,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

