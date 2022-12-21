Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,106.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 1,229.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

