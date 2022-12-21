Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 62.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,849 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 146.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 198,098 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 117,570 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.9 %

RIVN stock opened at 21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of 30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 107.49.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 45.14.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.