Robert W. Baird Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $44.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

