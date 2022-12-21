Robert W. Baird Trims Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Target Price to $18.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -686.16 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

