Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

