Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.65

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$126.65 and traded as high as C$128.46. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$127.50, with a volume of 3,750,494 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$176.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.65.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total value of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,328.97. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

