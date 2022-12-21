RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NYSE RPM opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

