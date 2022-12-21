RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 1.4%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 897 ($10.90) and last traded at GBX 901 ($10.95). 1,108,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,185,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 914 ($11.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS1. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.88) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.76) to GBX 820 ($9.96) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($15.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($13.97).

RS Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,580.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 942.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 972.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

