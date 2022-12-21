Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

