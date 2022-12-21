Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Shares Up 4%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Rubis Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.
About Rubis
Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.
