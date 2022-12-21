Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Trading Up 4%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSFGet Rating) shares were up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Rubis Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

About Rubis

(Get Rating)

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.