Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Benjamin Calderon Sells 35,226 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $438,211.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in Samsara by 25.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Samsara by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

