Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.17

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $32.54. Sands China shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 34,625 shares traded.

Sands China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

