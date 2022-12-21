Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.33 and last traded at 5.51. 86,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 42,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.61.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Sanlam in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.89.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, commercial insurance products; reinsurance products; financial planning and retirement, personal motor and property, solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

