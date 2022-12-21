Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.19

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $17.88. Sapiens International shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 92,184 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

About Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.