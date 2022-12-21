Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.19

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $17.88. Sapiens International shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 92,184 shares changing hands.
SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.28.
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
