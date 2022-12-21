Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 262 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

