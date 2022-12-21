Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 558 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $115.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.