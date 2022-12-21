Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 773 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Toro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Toro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Toro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

