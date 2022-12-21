Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

