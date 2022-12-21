Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.