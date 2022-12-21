Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,916.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,897.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

