Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

