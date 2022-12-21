Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 160 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $652.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $621.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

