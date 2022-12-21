Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

TJX opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

