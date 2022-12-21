Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 197,812 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

