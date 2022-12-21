Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,785 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.