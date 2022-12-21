Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 823 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 101,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,404 shares of company stock worth $3,820,009 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

