Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 875 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after buying an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

Get Rating

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

