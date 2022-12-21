Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,405.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,350.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.