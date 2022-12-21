Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $733.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.