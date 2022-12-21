Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.84.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

