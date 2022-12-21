Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

