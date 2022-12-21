Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

