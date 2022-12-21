Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

