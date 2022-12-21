Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $174.44 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.