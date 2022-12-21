Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $492,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research stock opened at $437.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

