Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

